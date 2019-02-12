Henrik Samuelsson Returns to Steelheads

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Henrik Samuelsson joins the Idaho Steelheads on loan from the Rockford IceHogs (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Operations Neil Graham announced Tuesday. The Steelheads own Samuelsson's ECHL rights.

Samuelsson, 25, played 40 games with the IceHogs this season, recording two goals and five assists for seven points with 33 penalty minutes. The Pittsburgh, Penn. native earned 19 points (11 goals, 8 assists) in 65 career games with the IceHogs over the last two seasons. Since making his AHL debut with the Portland Pirates in 2014-15, the 6-foor-3, 210-pound forward has produced 34 goals and 40 assists for 74 points through 201 career AHL games.

Samuelsson made his ECHL debut with the Steelheads on Oct. 13, 2017, tallying 16 goals and 27 assists for 43 points with 96 penalty minutes, seven power play goals and a plus-five rating through 49 games in the 2017-18 season. He last appeared with the Steelheads on Feb. 10, 2017, posting a three-point night and continuing a four-game point streak before signing a PTO deal in Rockford

Samuelsson was drafted 27th overall (1st Round) by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2012 NHL Draft and played three NHL games for the Coyotes in the 2014-15 season. He is a former Western Hockey League (WHL) and Memorial Cup Champion with teammate Mitch Moroz for the Edmonton Oil Kings, where he posted 75 goals and 123 assists for 198 points through 162 WHL games.

The Steelheads begin a six-game homestand on Wednesday, Feb. 13 against the Rapid City Rush from CenturyLink Arena.

