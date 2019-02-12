Oilers Claim OT Win in Wichita

February 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - Jared Thomas scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime to help propel Tulsa to a 2-1 win past Wichita on Tuesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Steven Iacobellis tallied his 16th of the season in the third period that tied the game and helped force overtime.

Both teams had two chances on the power play in the first. Tulsa took advantage of its opportunity and took a 1-0 lead at 13:43. Jared Thomas fired a one-timer from the right circle that got past Ty Rimmer.

The Oilers outshot the Thunder in the second 17-9 and had three-straight power play chances in the frame. Rimmer stood strong and made some tough saves to keep it a one-goal game.

Iacobellis tied the contest at 2:52 of the third period. Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin fired a shot from the right circle that caught Devin Williams in the leg pad. Iacobellis charged after the rebound and the puck hit his skate on its way into the net. The initial call on the ice was no goal as the referee said it was a kicking motion. After discussing it with both linesmen for several minutes, the official changed his call on the ice and the goal stood.

Tulsa had two late power play chances, but couldn't convert and the game headed into overtime.

In the extra period, Adam Phillips had a terrific chance as he got behind the Thunder defense. His shot hit the bar and the game continued. Thomas scored the game-winner at 3:22 as he caught a pass from Ryan Tesink near the right circle, worked to the middle and put a shot past Rimmer.

Iacobellis has points in back-to-back games. Nolan Vesey returned to the line-up after missing the last three and collected an assist.

Wichita will travel to Tulsa on Friday night to take on the Oilers at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

