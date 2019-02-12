MacDonald Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Forward Justin MacDonald has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 4-10.

MacDonald scored three goals and added five assists, for eight points in four games, last week as the Gladiators extended their club-record point streak to 13 games (11-0-2). The 28-year-old had a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at Greenville on Monday, tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win against South Carolina on Thursday, recorded the game-winning overtime goal in a 2-1 victory over the Stingrays on Friday, and had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win at Norfolk on Saturday.

A native of Newmarket, Ontario, MacDonald has posted 32 points (14g-18a) in 33 games with the Gladiators this season and enters this week on a seven-game point streak, over which he has recorded 12 points (3g-9a). The eight-year pro has had a breakout season this year setting career highs in goals, assists, and points. MacDonald has tallied 82 points (38g-44a) in 150 career ECHL games with Atlanta, Adirondack, Fort Wayne, Indy, Cincinnati and Evansville. He has an additional 108 points (48g-60a) in 166 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Evansville, Mississippi, Pensacola, Augusta and Fayetteville.

On behalf of Justin MacDonald, a case of pucks will be donated to an Atlanta youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

