Lightning Reassign Tammela to Syracuse Crunch

February 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jonne Tammela to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, while forward Colby McAuley has been recalled from his loan by the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Tammela, 21, has recorded 26 points (13g-13a) and 18 penalty minutes in 23 games with the Solar Bears this season since his reassignment on Nov. 19. He also has three points (1g-2a) in eight contests with Syracuse this season.

Tammela was a fourth-round selection (#118 overall) by the Lightning in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

McAuley, 22, has recorded 21 points (7g-14a) and 58 penalty minutes in 27 games with the Solar Bears this season. He was originally loaned to Orlando from San Jose on Oct. 2.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears remain on the road but stay in the Sunshine State when they face the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando's next home game is Single & Mingle Night against the Icemen on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Fighting Four Packs Presented by CenturyLink:

Gear up for the second half of the 2018-19 season with a Fighting Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four remaining home games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, First Watch, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Saturday, Feb. 23 game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, part of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint. Packs start as low as $69.99.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.