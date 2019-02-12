ECHL Transactions - February 12

February 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 12, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Ed Minney, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG [2/11]

Brampton:

Delete Matt Petgrave, D loaned to Hartford

Delete Eric Vogel, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Delete Stathis Soumelidis, F traded to Norfolk

Greenville:

Add Brian Morgan, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)

Delete Garrett Milan, F placed on reserve

Delete Stephen Pierog, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Idaho:

Add Henrik Samuelsson, F assigned by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Delete Cam Maclise, F recalled by Manitoba

Kalamazoo:

Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)

Delete Reid Gardiner, F recalled by Utica

Maine:

Add Josh Couturier, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Louie Rowe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Newfoundland:

Delete Anthony Cortese, D traded to Brampton

Orlando:

Delete Colby McAuley, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Toledo:

Add Greg Wolfe, F returned from loan to Binghamton

Delete Greg Wolfe, F placed on reserve

Delete T.J. Hensick, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Kevin Spinozzi, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Cam Brown, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Josh Couturier, D traded to Maine

