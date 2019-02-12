ECHL Transactions - February 12
February 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 12, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Ed Minney, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG [2/11]
Brampton:
Delete Matt Petgrave, D loaned to Hartford
Delete Eric Vogel, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Delete Stathis Soumelidis, F traded to Norfolk
Greenville:
Add Brian Morgan, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)
Delete Garrett Milan, F placed on reserve
Delete Stephen Pierog, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Idaho:
Add Henrik Samuelsson, F assigned by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Delete Cam Maclise, F recalled by Manitoba
Kalamazoo:
Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)
Delete Reid Gardiner, F recalled by Utica
Maine:
Add Josh Couturier, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Louie Rowe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Newfoundland:
Delete Anthony Cortese, D traded to Brampton
Orlando:
Delete Colby McAuley, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Toledo:
Add Greg Wolfe, F returned from loan to Binghamton
Delete Greg Wolfe, F placed on reserve
Delete T.J. Hensick, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Kevin Spinozzi, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Cam Brown, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Josh Couturier, D traded to Maine
