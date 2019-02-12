Americans and Chili's of Allen to Hold Coat Drive Throughout the Rest of the Month

February 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that the team, along with partner Chili's in Allen, will host a coat drive throughout the rest of February.

Fans can bring a new coat to the Allen Event Center on game nights. The drop-off location will be at the Allen Americans Fan Club table. During the week, you can drop off new coats at Chili's in Allen located at 903 W. McDermott.

All the coats collected throughout the month of February will be donated to Allen Community Outreach (ACO). ACO has been a longtime partner of the Allen Americans.

The Americans radio show will be at Chili's in Allen TONIGHT, February 12th from 6 to 7 pm. Zach Pochiro and Gary Steffes will be the guests. The Americans next home game will be on Friday, February 15th when the club hosts the Worcester Railers at 7:05 pm.

Season Tickets - Lock in your seats NOW for the 2018-2019 Allen Americans Season. Contact your Americans ticket representative TODAY by calling 972-912-1000.

Group Outings - The best way to entertain a large or small group is at an Allen Americans hockey game. Get special group rates on tickets and food by calling 972-912-1000.

Watch/Listen Live - Catch all Allen Americans games this season on ECHL TV pay-per-view or Mixlr.com. Be sure to download the Mixlr app for your iPhone or Android and never miss a minute of the action

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday,February 15th vs. Worcester

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.