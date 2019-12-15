Thunder Falls in Tulsa to Close out Weekend

TULSA, OK - Tulsa scored three times in the third period and came from behind to knock off Wichita, 5-3, at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon.

Peter Crinella led the way with two goals while Billy Exell chipped in a pair of assists.

Just 35 seconds into the game, Beau Starrett wrapped a backhand past Olle Eriksson Ek to make it 1-0. Cory Ward tied it at 6:07 for his second goal in an Oilers uniform.

Crinella netted his first of two in the second at 5:39 to make it 2-1. Fabrizio Ricci got to a loose puck, fed it to Crinella and his one-timer beat Eriksson Ek. Charlie Sampair tied the game at 6:00 with his 6th of the season. Crinella scored his second of the frame at 18:40 with another one-timer that got through Eriksson Ek's five-hole to make it 3-2.

In the third, Ward scored twice and gave Tulsa its first lead of the contest. His first came at 1:06 as he found a loose puck behind the goal line and slid it past Gillam to make it 3-3. His second came at 9:06, giving him the hat trick and a 4-3 lead. Gillam was pulled with just over a minute and Starrett had a great rush up the ice. Unfortunately, his backhand missed the net. Jack Kopacka scored an empty-netter at 19:45 to make it 5-3.

Crinella nets his first multi-goal game of his career. Parkkonen has four points in his last three games.

The Thunder returns home on Tuesday night to host Utah for a crucial match-up in the Mountain Divison. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

