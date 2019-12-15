ECHL Transactions - December 15
December 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 15, 2019:
Allen:
Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve
Delete Nick Boka, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)
Cincinnati:
Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve
Add Andrew DeBrincat, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Vaive, F placed on reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve [12/14]
Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on reserve [12/14]
Fort Wayne:
Delete Max Gottlieb, D loaned to Ontario
Delete Mike Wallingford, G released as EBUG [12/14]
Indy:
Delete Mikael Hakkarainen, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Regan Nagy, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/14]
Delete Regan Nagy, F placed on reserve [12/14]
Delete John Albert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5) [12/14]
Orlando:
Add Tyler Bird, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)
Rapid City:
Add Ryker Killins, D activated from reserve [12/14]
Reading:
Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve
Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Knodel, D placed on reserve
Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Matthew Nuttle, D activated from reserve
Delete Tom Parisi, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kevin Spinozzi, D signed contract, added to active roster [12/14]
Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on reserve [12/14]
Tulsa:
Delete Tommy Mele, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Utah:
Delete Kevin Davis, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Felix Lauzon, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Cody Payne, F activated from reserve
Delete Barry Almeida, F placed on reserve
