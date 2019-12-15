ECHL Transactions - December 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 15, 2019:

Allen:

Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Boka, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Cincinnati:

Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve

Add Andrew DeBrincat, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Vaive, F placed on reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve [12/14]

Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on reserve [12/14]

Fort Wayne:

Delete Max Gottlieb, D loaned to Ontario

Delete Mike Wallingford, G released as EBUG [12/14]

Indy:

Delete Mikael Hakkarainen, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Regan Nagy, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/14]

Delete Regan Nagy, F placed on reserve [12/14]

Delete John Albert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5) [12/14]

Orlando:

Add Tyler Bird, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Rapid City:

Add Ryker Killins, D activated from reserve [12/14]

Reading:

Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve

Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Knodel, D placed on reserve

Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Matthew Nuttle, D activated from reserve

Delete Tom Parisi, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kevin Spinozzi, D signed contract, added to active roster [12/14]

Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on reserve [12/14]

Tulsa:

Delete Tommy Mele, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Utah:

Delete Kevin Davis, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Felix Lauzon, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Cody Payne, F activated from reserve

Delete Barry Almeida, F placed on reserve

