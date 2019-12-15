Brodzinski, May Score in Loss to Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (10-11-4-1) scored two power-play goals to match a season-high, but it was not enough as the team closed out its four-game road trip with a 6-2 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-13-0-1) on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Travis Howe fired home a back-door pass from Adam Rockwood just 2:05 into the contest to put Greenville ahead 1-0.

Michael Brodzinski tied the score at 1-1 for the Solar Bears with his third of the season at 10:18 when the defenseman fired a wrist shot past a screened Ryan Bednard for a power-play goal.

Liam Pecararo scored a shorthanded goal for the Swamp Rabbits at 16:08 when he skated up the ice for a 2-on-1 and snapped a shot past Zachary Fucale.

Orlando responded on the same power play sequence just moments later when Johno May buried a Cody Donaghey rebound at 16:26 to even the score at 2-2 with his second goal in as many nights and his sixth overall of the season.

Greenville pulled ahead in the second period, as Matt Marcinew (3:06) and Jacob Pritchard scored a power-play goal at 11:02 to give the home team a two-goal cushion.

The Swamp Rabbits added to their lead in the third period as Ryan Black scored at 12:37 and Mike Monfredo sealed the game with an empty-net tally at 18:08.

Fucale took the loss with 26 saves on 31 shots against; Bednar picked up the win for Greenville with 16 stops on 18 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Liam Pecararo - GVL

2) Michael Pelech - GVL

3) Matt Marcinew - GVL

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears are 1-1-0-0 against the Swamp Rabbits this season

May now has four points (2g-2a) in three games for Orlando since his acquisition from Greenville on Friday

Orlando went 2-for-5 on the power play, matching a season-high for power-play goals that previously occurred on Oct. 29 vs. Jacksonville

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears return home to face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday; fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

