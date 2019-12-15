Blaney Scores, But Wings Fall to 'Clones in Return Home

KALAMAZOO, MI - A quick strike from Kyle Blaney 1:26 into the game was all the Kalamazoo Wings (7-14-3-0) would get Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones (18-6-3-0) at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings carried the 1-0 lead into the locker room at the end of the first period, but Cincinnati answered with a flurry in the second period. Ben Johnson scored a pair of goals to up his total to eight against Kalamazoo this season.

Johnson first tied the game on a 3-on-2 transition rush when he fired a shot through Jake Kielly's legs at 8:15 of the second period. Cyclones forward John Wiitala scored the eventual game-winner when he caught a rink-wide pass in stride and snuck a shot into the net from the right circle. Johnson made it 3-1 when he skated into the slot and slid a backhander between Kielly's legs again.

Cincinnati clamped down in the third period and added an empty net goal with 3:16 to play. Cyclones goaltender Sean Romeo stopped 25 straight shots after Blaney's early goal to pick up the win, while Kielly saved 33 of 36 he saw.

The K-Wings return to action Friday when the Cyclones return for the ninth of 14 meetings this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center and the promotion is "Nightmare Before Christmas". The first 1,000 fans will receive Slappy Ornaments. Kalamazoo will wear special Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. It's also another $2 Friday, featuring $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs.

