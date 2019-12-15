Americans Fall in Brampton

Allen Americans goaltender Zachary Sawchenko vs. the Brampton Beast

Brampton, Ontario - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, lost to the Brampton Beast on Sunday afternoon by a score of 6 to 4, ending the Americans four game winning streak.

The Americans never led in this game. Brampton built a 4-1 lead in the second period and never looked back. Stepan Falkovsky scored back-to-back goals less than four minutes apart in the second to cut the lead to 4-3, but that's the closest the Americans would get.

Brampton scored two power play goals on five attempts. The Americans penalty kill has given up five power play goals in nine chances over the last two nights.

Tyler Sheehy had two assists on Sunday to extend his point streak to eight games. In that stretch, Sheehy has four goals and 11 assists. He leads the Americans in scoring with 31 points. Gabe Gagne scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season on Sunday. He trails Sheehy by five points for the team lead in scoring with 26.

The Allen Americans continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Worcester. Allen is 2-1 so far on the trip. The team returns home for two games on December 20th and 21st. The final two home games before Christmas. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. BRM - D. Vallorani

2. BRM - C. Clapperton

3. BRM - F. Beauchemin

