Americans Fall in Brampton
December 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans goaltender Zachary Sawchenko vs. the Brampton Beast
(Allen Americans, Credit: Brampton Beast)
Brampton, Ontario - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, lost to the Brampton Beast on Sunday afternoon by a score of 6 to 4, ending the Americans four game winning streak.
The Americans never led in this game. Brampton built a 4-1 lead in the second period and never looked back. Stepan Falkovsky scored back-to-back goals less than four minutes apart in the second to cut the lead to 4-3, but that's the closest the Americans would get.
Brampton scored two power play goals on five attempts. The Americans penalty kill has given up five power play goals in nine chances over the last two nights.
Tyler Sheehy had two assists on Sunday to extend his point streak to eight games. In that stretch, Sheehy has four goals and 11 assists. He leads the Americans in scoring with 31 points. Gabe Gagne scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season on Sunday. He trails Sheehy by five points for the team lead in scoring with 26.
The Allen Americans continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Worcester. Allen is 2-1 so far on the trip. The team returns home for two games on December 20th and 21st. The final two home games before Christmas. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Three Stars:
1. BRM - D. Vallorani
2. BRM - C. Clapperton
3. BRM - F. Beauchemin
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Zachary Sawchenko vs. the Brampton Beast
(Brampton Beast)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2019
- Americans Fall in Brampton - Allen Americans
- Oilers Ride Ward Hat Trick to Victory over Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Rays Emerge with Win from Wild Affair against IceMen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Falls in Tulsa to Close out Weekend - Wichita Thunder
- Brodzinski, May Score in Loss to Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Beast Clap Back to End Two-Game Losing Streak - Brampton Beast
- Greenville Snaps Slump with Breakout Win over Solar Bears - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Blaney Scores, But Wings Fall to 'Clones in Return Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Bounce Back with Matinee Win in the Zoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Royals Head into Holiday Break with 4-1 Loss at Railers - Reading Royals
- North Grafton Native Ian Milosz Collects Win in Net for Worcester 4-1 over Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - December 15 - ECHL
- Swavely Recalled Before Puck Drop Sunday - Reading Royals
- Forward Mikael Hakkarainen Reassigned to Rockford - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Back End of a Three-In-Three Before Long Break - Reading Royals
- Americans Win First Shootout of the Season - Allen Americans
- Rush Comeback Falls Short in Defeat - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Can't Come Away with Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Finish Homestand with 5-4 Win over Fort Wayne - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Earn Hard-Fought Point on Teddy Bear Toss - Florida Everblades
- Grizz Win 3-2 on Star Wars Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Erase Three-Goal Deficit, Defeat Cyclones in OT - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Complete Three-Game Sweep in Rapid City - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.