Grizz Win 3-2 on Star Wars Night

West Valley City, Utah - Yuri Terao had 2 goals and Ty Lewis had 1 goal and 1 assist as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Newfoundland Growlers 3-2 as they pick up 5 of 6 standings points in the 3 game series.

Lewis got the Grizzlies on the board first as he scored 10:25 into the second period on a great pass from Tim McGauley.

Early in the third period Yuri Terao scored on a cross ice pass from Mitch Maxwell to give the Grizz a 2-0 lead. Terao added a third period insurance goal with 3:52 left in regulation.

Growlers got on the power play 5 on 3 and they made it 6 on 3 with an empty net when Joseph Duszak scored his 7th of the season. Duszak added his second of the game with 2:09 left in regulation to make it a 3-2 Utah lead. Growlers had a couple of chances late but Utah goalie Martin Ouellette closed the door to secure his second victory in a Utah uniform.

Utah has a standings point in 6 straight games and their record goes to 11-8-4-1 on the season. Ty Lewis had 2 goals and 2 assists in the last 2 games. Grizzlies win on Star Wars Night, with specialty jersey's that were auctioned off after the game.

Grizz begin a 4 game, 5 day, 3 city road trip next week against central time zone division opponents. Next game is on Tuesday, December 17th at Wichita. Face-off at Intrust Bank Arena is at 6 pm.

3 Stars

1. Martin Ouellette (Utah) - 32 of 34 saves.

2. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Yuri Terao (Utah) - 2 goals. +2.

