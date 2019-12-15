Forward Mikael Hakkarainen Reassigned to Rockford
December 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs announced Sunday that forward Mikael Hakkarainen has been reassigned by the Chicago Blackhawks to the Rockford IceHogs.
Hakkarainen, 21, played three games with the Fuel over three days, earning two goals and two assists before being reassigned to the IceHogs by the Blackhawks. The rookie forward signed a two-year NHL contract with the Chicago Blackhawks after spending three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL). The 6-foot, 194-pound forward spent the 2018-19 season with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks, tallying 19 goals and 28 assists in 42 games.
After defeating the Kalamazoo Wings in their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday night, the Fuel will head into a slow week for their standards, visiting the Fort Wayne Komets next Friday and hosting the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night in two Central Division matchups.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum!
