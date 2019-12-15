Oilers Can't Come Away with Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night

TULSA, OK- The Oilers pulled even with Wichita on two separate occasions, but couldn't pick up a win against the Thunder on Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss night at the BOK Center.

Spencer Dorowicz wasted no time, stuffing a puck past Devin Williams just 15 seconds into the game. It was the lone goal of the opening frame, and Evan Weninger stopped all 16 shots he faced in his first appearance against the Oilers.

The ECHL's leading-scoring defenseman, Josh Wesley, brought the game even, raining the stuffed animals onto the ice with his tap-in goal from the stick of J.J. Piccinich 3:51 into the middle frame. Ostap Safin restored the Thunder lead with his ninth of the season less than two minutes later off a power play snipe. Tulsa's Cam Knight answered with a power play tally of his own, squeezing the puck through Weninger one second past the halfway mark of the game, bringing the game to 2-2. Jason Salvaggio gave the Thunder their third lead of the night with a top shelf goal at the 17:33 mark.

Brendan De Jong registered his second of the season, popping a snapshot in-and-out of the net in the blink of an eye at the 12:02 mark of the third period. Safin closed things out with his team-leading 10th goal of the season, an empty netter.

Tulsa hosts Wichita for Paint the Ice tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. before hosting Utah on Dec. 19. The Oilers will then travel to play Wichita on Dec. 20 and Kansas City on Dec. 21.

