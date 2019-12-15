Americans Win First Shootout of the Season

Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson hops on a puck vs. the Adirondack Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Andy Camp) Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson hops on a puck vs. the Adirondack Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Andy Camp)

Glens Falls, NY - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, won a high scoring affair on Saturday night in Glens Falls, New York. The two teams combined for 12 goals over the first sixty minutes of play and needed extra time to close the deal. Alex Guptill, who was the 4th Allen shooter in the extra session beat Thunder goalie Eamon McAdam to give the Americans their 19th win of the season.

Allen Americans rookie defenseman Cole Fraser scored his first and second career goals on Saturday night in the Allen win. Tyler Sheehy extended his point streak to seven games scoring his 10th goal of the season. Sheehy has 4 goals and 9 assists in that stretch.

"For the fans who came to see offense, they got their money's worth," said Americans forward Alex Guptill, who had the game winning goal in the shootout. We hate giving up that many goals, but when you get the win it makes it a little easier. We need to tighten our game up on Sunday afternoon in Brampton."

The Allen Americans gave up three power play goals to Adirondack on Saturday night (3 for 4). The Americans went 0 for 1 with the man-advantage. The team had 46 shots on goal including eight in overtime.

Allen lost defenseman Nick Boka in the first period after he was run hard into the boards. He has an upper-body injury and is listed as day to day.

The Americans are riding a six-game point streak and have won four games in a row. The team continues their 4-game road trip on Sunday afternoon in Brampton.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - C. Sissons

2. ADK - C. Curti

3. ALN - A. Guptill

