Cyclones Bounce Back with Matinee Win in the Zoo

December 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-6-3-0) earned a 4-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon, in the finale of four games in five days for Cincinnati. Forward Ben Johnson led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards John Wiitala and Cody Milan each chipped in one for Cincinnati, who push their point streak to five games (4-0-1-0).

After the Wings took a 1-0 lead after the first on a goal from forward Kyle Blaney, Cincinnati evened the game up 8:15 into the second when Johnson took a pass off the wall from forward John Edwardh and scored from the slot to tie the game, 1-1.

Cincinnati took the lead a little more than three minutes later when Wiitala took a pass off the right side neutral zone boards and skated in on goal and ripped a shot in past Wings goaltender Jake Kielly to give the Cyclones a 2-1 advantage.

Johnson got back in the mix with 4:47 left, and capped off the big period for the 'Clones with his second goal of the day, when he skated around the defense and scored to give Cincinnati a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes.

Cincinnati put the game out of reach for good with 3:46 when Milan deposited an empty-netter to seal the Cyclones' 4-1 win. The Cyclones outshot Kalamazoo, 37-26, with goaltender Sean Romeo stopping 25 in the win. Cincinnati and the Wings meet once again on Friday night back in Kalamazoo. The face-off is scheduled for 7:00pm ET.

