Beast Clap Back to End Two-Game Losing Streak

December 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Chris Clapperton recorded three total points and Evan Fitzpatrick got his first Beast win as Brampton defeated Allen 6-4 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast returned home from their two-game road swing to take on the Allen Americans for the first and only time this season.

The Beast were looking to break their two-game losing streak entering today's contest. They got off to a hot start with their first shot of the game finding twine behind Zach Sawchenko.

Clapperton was the skater who fired it home and the Quebec native gave the Beast a 1-0 lead at 7:14.

Allen fired right back moments later with a wicked shot from Jared VanWormer. The forward too the pass from Corey Durocher and went upstairs over the glove of Evan Fitzpatrick for a 1-1 tie at 8:29.

The Beast would retake the lead at 9:26 on the goal from a David Vallorani. The Hamilton native took the pass across the slot from Dan Leavens and made no mistake for a 2-1 Beast lead.

Brampton took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission but would trial in shots 10-5 after 20 minutes of play.

The second period saw the Beast capitalize first with a goal from Francois Beauchemin. Clapperton sent the puck to Lindsay Sparks who found Beauchemin in front for the perfect tic-tac-toe play and a 3-1 Beast lead at 3:09.

Brampton continued to fire and was rewarded with a power play goal from Erik Bradford. The forward banged home a perfect centering pass from Clappeton to make it 4-1 Brampton at 9:34.

Allen came on strong in the second half and was rewarded with two goals from defenseman Stepan Falkovsky. The big blueliner fired the first one upstairs at 10:48 and the second one low across the ice at 15:00 on the power play to bring the Americans within one.

Brampton took a 4-3 lead into the second intermission and would trail in shots by a count of 22-17.

The Beast came out firing in the third period and Vallorani scored his second of the game on the power play. That made it 5-3 Beast at 2:48.

Undettered, the Americans fought back and pulled within one with a power play goal of their own from Gabriel Gagne.

With the net empty, Matt Petgrave handled the puck in his own zone and fired for the net. He hit it right on and sealed the deal for Brampton at the 18:47 mark of the final frame.

Fitzpatrick would record the win and finished with 29 saves. He also recorded his first win as a member of the Beast. Sawchenko would be charged with the loss and finished with 20 saves.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Beauchemin (BRA) 2) Clapperton (BRA 1) Vallorani (BRA) The Beast finished the contest two-for-five on the man advantage. Allen went two-for-nine. The Beast will be back in action this coming Friday against the Worcester Railers.

