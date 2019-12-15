Swavely Recalled Before Puck Drop Sunday

December 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals announced Sunday forward Steven Swavely has been recalled from loan by the team's AHL affiliate the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Swavely was loaned to Reading Saturday and scored a third-period goal in Reading's 5-4 win in front of 4,713 fans Saturday vs. Brampton at Santander Arena. The Royals are at Worcester Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Swavely has skated in six games this season with the Phantoms and has played in 99 career AHL games over four seasons in the Flyers organization.

