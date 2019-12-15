Swavely Recalled Before Puck Drop Sunday
December 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals announced Sunday forward Steven Swavely has been recalled from loan by the team's AHL affiliate the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Swavely was loaned to Reading Saturday and scored a third-period goal in Reading's 5-4 win in front of 4,713 fans Saturday vs. Brampton at Santander Arena. The Royals are at Worcester Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Swavely has skated in six games this season with the Phantoms and has played in 99 career AHL games over four seasons in the Flyers organization.
Check out the Reading Royals Statistics
