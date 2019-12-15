Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits
December 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
VENUE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
DATE: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3:05 p.m.
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn
TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (10-10-4-1) complete their three-in-three weekend this afternoon against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-13-0-1). With both teams tied in points, the Solar Bears have a chance to leapfrog the Swamp Rabbits into third place in the South Division if Orlando can come away with the win. The Solar Bears are 5-1-1-0 (.786) in their last seven games.
BIRD BACK IN: Tyler Bird has been activated from the injured reserve and will make his return to the lineup this afternoon. The forward has two points (1g-1a) in six games this season, and last suited up for Orlando in the team's 3-0 win at Jacksonville on Nov. 16.
FUCALE STARTS: With Clint Windsor getting the win last night, Zachary Fucale will get his second start of the weekend against Greenville. The goaltender made 28 saves in Orlando's 5-1 win over the Swamp Rabbits on Friday, and his .934 save percentage ranks fourth among ECHL netminders.
PENALTY KILL BACK ON TOP: After going 6-for-6 on the penalty kill last night in Jacksonville, the Solar Bears penalty kill once again has the top ranking in the league, with a cumulative 98-for-109 (89.9%) effort when playing down a man.
SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Greenville has also had a busy weekend, as the Swamp Rabbits are coming off a 3-0 loss at South Carolina on Saturday night. Jeremy Helvig made 33 saves for the Greenville in the game. The Swamp Rabbits are 1-0-0-1 after games in which they have been shutout this season.
NEXT GAME:
The Solar Bears return home to face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday; fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.