Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits

December 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

VENUE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (10-10-4-1) complete their three-in-three weekend this afternoon against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-13-0-1). With both teams tied in points, the Solar Bears have a chance to leapfrog the Swamp Rabbits into third place in the South Division if Orlando can come away with the win. The Solar Bears are 5-1-1-0 (.786) in their last seven games.

BIRD BACK IN: Tyler Bird has been activated from the injured reserve and will make his return to the lineup this afternoon. The forward has two points (1g-1a) in six games this season, and last suited up for Orlando in the team's 3-0 win at Jacksonville on Nov. 16.

FUCALE STARTS: With Clint Windsor getting the win last night, Zachary Fucale will get his second start of the weekend against Greenville. The goaltender made 28 saves in Orlando's 5-1 win over the Swamp Rabbits on Friday, and his .934 save percentage ranks fourth among ECHL netminders.

PENALTY KILL BACK ON TOP: After going 6-for-6 on the penalty kill last night in Jacksonville, the Solar Bears penalty kill once again has the top ranking in the league, with a cumulative 98-for-109 (89.9%) effort when playing down a man.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Greenville has also had a busy weekend, as the Swamp Rabbits are coming off a 3-0 loss at South Carolina on Saturday night. Jeremy Helvig made 33 saves for the Greenville in the game. The Swamp Rabbits are 1-0-0-1 after games in which they have been shutout this season.

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears return home to face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday; fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

ECHL Stories from December 15, 2019

