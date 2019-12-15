Greenville Snaps Slump with Breakout Win over Solar Bears

Greenville Swamp Rabbits celebrate a goal

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits looked to respond after a loss to the South Carolina Stingrays the night before, and did just that. The Swamp Rabbits put up six goals and notched four unanswered tallies with the game tied at two after one period of play, and beat the Orlando Solar Bears 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Three minutes into the second period, on a Michael Pelech dump in, Matt Marcinew darted after the puck in below the goal line, picked it out of the corner, and took a seeing-eye shot from the left circle that evaded the reach of Zach Fucale to give Greenville the lead that stood the test of time.

Jacob Pritchard gave the Swamp Rabbits some insurance to work with. Patrick Bajkov and Mason Baptista teamed up to center the puck in front to Pritchard who was lurking at the top of the crease, and his fourth goal of the season made it 4-2 home team.

Ryan Black's first pro goal, and Mike Monfredo's first goal as a Swamp Rabbit ended the scoring deluge.

The game was knotted at 2-2 through the first 20 minutes of action. The Swamp Rabbits were able to take control of the game with the opening salvo just 2:05 into the action.

Adam Rockwood's centering pass found Travis Howe slicing down the wing off the bench and tipped the pass into the goal to open the scoring. Liam Pecararo put on a show with his dazzling shorthanded goal to re-establish a Greenville lead after losing it to a tie.

Orlando's power play found a way to respond both times. Michael Brodzinski unleashed a snap shot from the high slot that found a way through a screen. Johno May converted just 18 seconds after Pecararo's goal on a rebound off of Ryan Bednard's pad to tie the game at two.

The Swamp Rabbits' defense was the story of the game, allowing just two goals, and 18 shots on goal for the game. Not to mention, denting one of the top defensive teams in the league for six goals.

Bednard made 16 saves to pick up the win, his seventh of the season.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits head to the road to take on the Florida Everblades next Friday and Saturday. Catch all of the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network and ECHL.TV.

