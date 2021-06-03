Thunder Falls 3-1 at Allen

Wichita Thunder goaltender Evan Weninger keeps an eye on the puck against the Allen Americans

ALLEN, TX - Allen scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday night to pull out a 3-1 victory against Wichita at the Allen Event Center.

Alex Peters scored the lone Thunder goal with assists to Stephen Johnson and Riley McCourt.

With the loss, Wichita and Allen are tied atop the West with a .643 winning percentage.

The Thunder got on the board first at 6:22 as Peters fired a wrist shot from the slot past Jake Paterson to make it 1-0.

In the second, Brett Neumann tied the game at 15:14. Evan Weninger got tangled up at the top of the crease and was unable to collect a rebound. Neumann found the puck and scored his eighth of the year. Wichita argued for goalie interference as Collin Shirley took down Peters and put him on top of Weninger, but the official allowed the goal to stand.

Steven Owre scored the eventual game-winner at 3:05 of the third to make it 2-1. He stole a puck behind the Wichita net and beat Weninger for his fourth of the season.

Allen was awarded a penalty shot at 3:51 when Noel Hoefenmayer took down Tyler Sheehy near the top of the left circle. Sheehy came in on his off-wing and fired a wrist shot that Weninger stopped to keep it a one-goal game.

Less than a a minute later, Les Lancaster tallied his 26th of the season to make it 3-1. He found a loose puck at the left hashmark and beat Weninger with a wrist shot.

Wichita had its first penalty shot against this season. The Thunder held Allen to 0-for-3 on the power play, stopping a skid of five-straight games giving up a goal on the man advantage.

Peters has goals in back-to-back games. Johnson has three assists in his last two contests.

Wichita finishes the regular season on Saturday night in Independence against Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.

Playoff packages for season ticket holders are available now. Information on playoff tickets for the general public will be announced at a later date.

