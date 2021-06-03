Samuel Jardine Named to All-ECHL First Team

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Swamp Rabbits blueliner Samuel Jardine has been named to the All-ECHL First Team for the 2020-21 season. The announcement was made by the ECHL on Thursday afternoon.

The All-ECHL First and Second Teams is determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media. All voting participants selected a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

A Lacombe, Alberta native, Jardine ranks fourth overall in the league with 40 assists. His 43 points are fourth among blueliners in total scoring. Jardine's 17 power play helpers are second among defensemen, and his 18 power play points are tied for third.

The 27-year-old has served on the same defensive pairing as rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein. On Wednesday, the ECHL announced Finkelstein as the ECHL Rookie of the Month for May in addition to his ECHL All-Rookie Team selection for 2020-21.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude the 2020-21 regular season on Friday night at Hertz Arena against the Everblades. Puck drop for game #72 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

