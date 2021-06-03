ECHL Transactions - June 3
June 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, June 3, 2021:
Tulsa:
Add Stephan Beauvais, D activated from reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Lane, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Hamonic, D placed on reserve
