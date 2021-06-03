ECHL Transactions - June 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, June 3, 2021:

Tulsa:

Add Stephan Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Lane, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Hamonic, D placed on reserve

