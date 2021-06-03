Aaron Luchuk Named to All-ECHL First Team

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL on Thursday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2020-21 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards. Orlando Solar Bears forward Aaron Luchuk has been named a member of the 2020-21 All-ECHL First Team, becoming the second Solar Bears player to be named to the All-ECHL First or Second Team in franchise history.

2020-21 All-ECHL First Team

G - Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades (39 gp, 23-10-4, 2.41 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D - Samuel Jardine, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (66 gp, 3g, 40a, 43 pts.)

D - Les Lancaster, Allen Americans (70 gp, 26g, 35a, 61 pts.)

F - Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder (62 gp, 22g, 49a, 71 pts.)

F - Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears (69 gp, 27g, 46a, 73 pts.)

F - John McCarron, Florida Everblades (65 gp, 30g, 37a, 67 pts.)

2020-21 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder (27 gp, 16-6-4, 2.29 GAA, .931 save pct.)

D - Matt Register, Allen Americans (64 gp, 5g, 46a, 51 pts.)

D - Dean Stewart, Wichita Thunder (52 gp, 6g, 29a, 35 pts.)

F - Tyler Coulter, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 23g, 37a, 60 pts.)

F - Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 27g, 40a, 67 pts.)

F - Cole Ully, South Carolina Stingrays (54 gp, 22g, 36a, 58 pts.)

Luchuk, 24, currently leads the ECHL in scoring with 73 points (27g-46a) in 69 games. His 46 assists are tied for second in the league, and his 27 goals are tied for fourth. He ranks fourth in shots with 218, while his eight power-play goals are tied for eighth.

The third-year pro has established new career-highs for goals, assists and points, and he has shattered the previous club single-season records for points, assists and shots on goal. From February 13 - March 7, the forwardÂ enjoyed an 11-game point streak - tied for the third-longest streak by an individual player in the ECHL this season - in which he posted five goals and 10 assists. Luchuk received Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month honors for April after leading the league with 19 points (10g-9a) in 14 games.

The Solar Bears have gone 31-13-4-1 this season with Luchuk records a point, and 16-4-2-1 when he has scored a goal. Luchuk leads the Solar Bears with 18 multi-point games; the club has posted a 14-2-1-1 record in those contests.

Luchuk has recorded 145 points (56g-89a) in 149 career ECHL games with Orlando, Brampton and Newfoundland. He has also added nine points (4g-5a) in 33 career games in the American Hockey League with Laval, Belleville and Toronto.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Kingston, Ontario played major junior in the Ontario Hockey League for the Windsor Spitfires and Barrie Colts, producing 251 points (115g-136a) in 274 games. Luchuk helped Windsor capture the Memorial Cup during the 2016-17 season, and the following year he led the circuit in scoring with 115 points, while earning OHL Second All-Star Team honors and was selected as the recipient of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as the league's best overage player.

Orlando Solar Bears All-ECHL Team History

Mickey Lang - All-ECHL First Team - 2013-14

Aaron Luchuk - All-ECHL First Team - 2020-21

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Hockey is for Everyone Night against the South Carolina Stingrays at theÂ AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center tonight at 7 p.m.

