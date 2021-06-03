First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that playoff tickets for the first two home games are now on sale.

With three days left in the ECHL Regular season, the playoff pairings for the first round of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs are still up in the air.

The Wichita Thunder, Fort Wayne Komets and Allen Americans could all finish anywhere from first to third place. The Utah Grizzlies are locked in the fourth spot.

Below are the potential home dates based on opponent for the first round of the 2021 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs:

If the Wichita plays either Fort Wayne or Utah, the Thunder will host games at the Wichita Ice Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9.

If the Thunder play Allen, Wichita will host games at the Wichita Ice Center on Thursday, June 10, Sunday, June 13 and Monday, June 14.

Playoff scheduling for the first round is a 2-3 format and is also based on availability in the participating teams' buildings.

Wichita can still finish first in the Western Conference via many scenarios, but most simply, this will happen if the Thunder beats Kansas City on Saturday and Allen goes 1-0-1 or worse in its two games against Rapid City this weekend. In this scenario, Wichita would play Utah in the first round. Both Allen and Fort Wayne can also still finish in first place.

Tickets for the first two (2) games of the first round are now on sale, but please stay tuned to find out our official schedule and opponent, which will not be known until the conclusion of the ECHL regular season schedule on Saturday Night.

