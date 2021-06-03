Fuel Return to Full Capacity for Playoffs
June 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced a return to full capacity in Indiana Farmers Coliseum and for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs based on the Governor's updated guidance regarding COVID protocols.
Governor Holcomb recently announced new guidance around COVID-19 protocols for the State. Given this new guidance, masks will no longer be required while visiting the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for fully vaccinated individuals. If fans are not vaccinated, they are encouraged to wear a mask and to follow CDC guidelines on whether and when wearing a face covering is warranted.
"We are excited to have a full building for our second-ever Kelly Cup Playoff run," said Fuel President Larry McQueary. "Our fans create one of the best home-ice advantages in the league and without them, our team wouldn't be where they are in the standings. We are very appreciative of Governor Holcomb and the State Board of Health for allowing us to make this adjustment to our capacity for the upcoming playoff push."
The Indy Fuel will play game one of the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at home on Tuesday, June 8. Tickets are on sale now!
