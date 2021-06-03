All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2020-21 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

2020-21 All-ECHL First Team

G - Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades (39 gp, 23-10-4, 2.41 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D - Samuel Jardine, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (65 gp, 3g, 40a, 43 pts.)

D - Les Lancaster, Allen Americans (70 gp, 26g, 35a, 61 pts.)

F - Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder (62 gp, 22g, 49a, 71 pts.)

F - Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears (69 gp, 27g, 46a, 73 pts.)

F - John McCarron, Florida Everblades (65 gp, 30g, 37a, 67 pts.)

Jake Hildebrand of the Florida Everblades is tied for the ECHL lead with 23 wins, ranks second with 2,315 minutes played and 1,124 saves, is fourth with a 2.41 goals-against average, tied for fourth with two shutouts and is tied for third with a .922 save percentage.

Samuel Jardine of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits leads defensemen, and is tied for fourth overall in the league, with 40 assists while his 43 points are fourth among blueliners. Jardine's 17 power-play assists are second among defensemen and his 18 power-play points are tied for third.

Les Lancaster of the Allen Americans leads defensemen with 26 goals, 61 points, four game-winning goals and 10 power-play goals, is tied for third with 15 power-play assists, ranks second with 25 power-play points and is fourth with 35 assists. His 61 points are tied for fifth overall in the league.

Anthony Beauregard of the Wichita Thunder leads the ECHL with 49 assists, ranks second with 71 points, is third with a +27 rating and tied for sixth with five game-winning goals.

Aaron Luchuk of the Orlando Solar Bears leads the ECHL with 73 points, is tied for second with 46 assists and is tied for fourth with 27 goals. Luchuk ranks fourth with 218 shots on goal, is tied for eighth with eight power-play goals and is tied for fourth with 20 power-play points.

John McCarron of the Florida Everblades leads the league with 30 goals and a +29 rating, is tied for seventh with 37 assists and is tied for third with 67 points. McCarron's six game-winning goals are tied for third while he ranks third with 219 shots on goal.

2020-21 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder (27 gp, 16-6-4, 2.29 GAA, .931 save pct.)

D - Matt Register, Allen Americans (64 gp, 5g, 46a, 51 pts.)

D - Dean Stewart, Wichita Thunder (52 gp, 6g, 29a, 35 pts.)

F - Tyler Coulter, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 23g, 37a, 60 pts.)

F - Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 27g, 40a, 67 pts.)

F - Cole Ully, South Carolina Stingrays (54 gp, 22g, 36a, 58 pts.)

Evan Buitenhuis of the Wichita Thunder leads the ECHL with a .931 save percentage, ranks second with a 2.29 goals-against average and is tied for second with three shutouts. Since joining Wichita on March 26, he has gone 15-5-1 with three shutouts, a 2.19 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937.

Matt Register of the Allen Americans earns All-ECHL honors for the sixth time in his career after previously being named to the All-ECHL First Team in 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2017-18 and the Second Team in 2018-19. He leads defensemen with 46 assists and 26 power-play points while ranking second with 51 points.

Dean Stewart of the Wichita Thunder, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team yesterday, leads first-year defensemen, and is tied for eighth among defensemen with 35 points (6g-29a). Stewart ranks third among defensemen with a +21 rating.

Tyler Coulter of the Rapid City Rush is seventh in the league with 60 points, tied for seventh with 37 assists and tied for eighth with eight power-play goals.

Peter Quenneville of the Rapid City Rush is tied for fourth in the ECHL with 27 goals and tied for third with 67 points, tied for fourth with 40 assists and ranks second with 240 shots on goal.

Cole Ully of the South Carolina Stingrays is tied for eighth in the league with 58 points (22g-36a) in 54 games. Ully is tied for third with 15 power-play assists and tied for fourth with 20 power-play points.

