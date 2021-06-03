Beauregard, Buitenhuis, Stewart Claim All-ECHL Honors

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce, in accordance with the ECHL, that forward Anthony Beauregard has been selected to the 2020-21 All-ECHL First Team. Goaltender Evan Buitenhuis (BITE-en-heise) and defenseman Dean Stewart have been selected to the 2020-21 All-ECHL Second Team.

The teams were determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

2020-21 All-ECHL First Team

G - Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades (38 gp, 22-10-4, 2.45 GAA, .922 sv%)

D - Samuel Jardine, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (65 gp, 3g, 40a, 43 pts.)

D - Les Lancaster, Allen Americans (69 gp, 25g, 35a, 60 pts.)

F - Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder (62 gp, 22g, 49a, 71 pts.)

F - Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears (69 gp, 27g, 46a, 73 pts.)

F - John McCarron, Florida Everblades (64 gp, 30g, 37a, 67 pts.)

Beauregard, 25, leads the ECHL with 49 assists, ranks second with 71 points, is third in plus/minus (+27), is tied for sixth with five game-winning goals and is seventh with 1.15 points per game.

During his collegiate career, he had a breakout season in 2017-18, leading all USports players with 60 points (19g-41a) in 28 games. He became the first Stinger to pass the 50-point plateau since the 1989-90 campaign and helped Concordia reach the National Championship for the first time in 34 years. Beauregard claimed several honors for his efforts, being named to the USports (OUA) First All-Star Team, Most Valuable Player, Outstanding Player in League Play (Bill L. Heureux Trophy), All-Canadian First Team, Most Points and Player of the Year (Senator Joseph A. Sullivan Trophy).

2020-21 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder (27 gp, 16-6-4, 2.29 GAA, .931 sv%)

D - Matt Register, Allen Americans (63 gp, 5g, 46a, 51 pts.)

D - Dean Stewart, Wichita Thunder (52 gp, 6g, 29a, 35 pts.)

F - Tyler Coulter, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 23g, 37a, 60 pts.)

F - Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 27g, 40a, 67 pts.)

F - Cole Ully, South Carolina Stingrays (54 gp, 22g, 36a, 58 pts.)

Buitenhuis, 27, leads the ECHL with a .931 save percentage, ranks second with a 2.29 goals-against average and is tied for second with three shutouts. Since joining Wichita on March 26, he has gone 15-5-1 with three shutouts, a 2.19 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937.

The third-year netminder began his career with the Worcester Railers, where he played for two seasons. During his rookie campaign in 2018-19, he went 10-9-4 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Buitenhuis played four seasons at Hamilton College. He went 37-17-12, sporting a 1.67 goals-against average and .944 save percentage, which led all of NCAA D-III in both categories. He was awarded the Jack B. Riffle Award in 2018 as the best male athlete in his graduating class.

Stewart, 22, claims his second league award this week after being named to the 2020-21 ECHL All-Rookie Team yesterday. He leads rookie blueliners with 35 points and a +21 rating - which is third among all defensemen - and his six goals are fifth among rookie defensemen. Stewart was just released from his PTO with the Condors and returned to Wichita on Wednesday.

He turned pro after completing a four-year career at the University of Omaha. A native of Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman was named captain during his senior campaign. He collected 45 points (7g, 38a) in 130 career games for the Mavericks. He was named the team's MVP, Most Outstanding Defenseman and won the Biggest Heart award last year.

Wichita closes out the regular season on Saturday night in Independence against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

Wichita closes out the regular season on Saturday night in Independence against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

