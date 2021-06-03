Solar Bears dealt blow in 6-2 setback loss to Stingrays

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aaron Luchuk found the back of the net to give the Orlando Solar Bears (36-27-6-1) a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but the South Carolina Stingrays (33-23-10-3) proceeded to reel off six straight goals en route to dealing Orlando a 6-2 loss on Thursday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

The Solar Bears can still clinch a berth in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs under the following conditions:

Orlando gains three of a possible four points in its remaining two games AND South Carolina loses in regulation against Jacksonville on Saturday

-OR-

Orlando wins both of its remaining two games AND South Carolina earns a point via an overtime or shootout loss to Jacksonville on Saturday.

First Period

Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (28) at 12:29. Assisted by Matthew Spencer and Tristin Langan.

South Carolina goal: Brett Supinksi (15) at 12:59. Assisted by Caleb Herbert.

South Carolina goal: Justin Florek (17) at 14:02. Assisted by Andrew Cherniwchan and Blake Hillman.

South Carolina goal: Cole Ully (23) at 14:35. Assisted by Andrew Cherniwchan.

Shots: ORL 9, SC 16

Second Period

South Carolina goal: Cole Ully (24) [PP] at 13:47. Assisted by Tyler Nanne and Max Novak.

Shots: ORL 8, SC 17

Third Period

South Carolina goal: Justin Florek (18) at 2:49.

South Carolina goal: Andrew Cherniwchan (21) at 16:05.

Orlando goal: Anthony Repaci (9) at 16:37. Assisted by Kevin Lohan and J.J. Piccinich.

Shots: ORL 8, SC 14

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor [L], 32-for-37; Michael Lackey, 9-for-10

SC: Hunter Shepard, 23-for-25

THREE STARS:

1) Cole Ully - SC

2) Andrew Cherniwchan - SC

3) Justin Florek - SC

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears finished their regular season series against South Carolina with an 8-6-0-0

Orlando allowed 47 shots on goal, matching the previous season-high originally set on Jan. 16 vs. Florida

Luchuk's goal extended his point streak to five games (2g-5a)

Tristin Langan assisted on Luchuk's goal, extending his point streak to five games (4g-3a)

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. before returning home to host Fan Appreciation Night against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, June 5.

