Big Third Period Leads to Americans Victory

June 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Corey Mackin vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Brooke Smith) Allen Americans center Corey Mackin vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Brooke Smith)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL) won the first game of a three-game homestand this week beating the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night 3-1 at Allen Event Center.

Alex Peters opened the scoring in the first period for Wichita, beating Americans netminder Jake Paterson, for his fourth goal of the season at the 6:22 mark of the opening period. Neither team had a power play in the opening frame.

The Americans evened the game in the second period when Allen Rookie Forward Brett Neumann cashed in with his eighth goal of the season from Terrance Amorosa and Joshua Lammon. The Americans outshot Wichita 12 to 8 in the second period, and 25 to 16 over the first forty minutes of play.

The game turned in the Americans favor in the third period as the team scored two goals in 90 seconds of play. First, Steven Owre slipped a backhander into the Wichita net to put the Americans up 2-1. Then, Les Lancaster on a tic-tac-toe pass from Corey Mackin to Chad Butcher, who found Les Lancaster for the Allen goal, his 26th of the season, as the Americans beat the Thunder and kept their chances alive to win the Western Conference.

The Americans will open a two-game weekend series with the Rapid City Rush on Friday night at Allen Event Center. A pair of wins over the Rush will give Allen the top seed in the Western Conference.

Gates at Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. Allen - Steven. Owre

2. Allen - Corey. Mackin

3. Allen - Brett. Neumann

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.