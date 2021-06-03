Americans Have Two Named to the All-ECHL Team

June 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), are proud to announce that defensemen Les Lancaster and Matt Register have been named to the All-ECHL Team.

Les Lancaster has been named to the All-ECHL First Team. Lancaster is having a huge sophomore season putting up 61 points through 70 games (26 goals and 35 assists). He was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for May, scoring 19 points in 16 games.

Matt Register is second overall in the league in assists with 46 in 64 games. He leads all defensemen in helpers. Register has played with the Americans on four different occasions. He started his professional career with the Americans in the 2011-2012 season and returned to Allen to be a part of the 2015-2016 ECHL Kelly Cup Championship team. He also played in three games for Allen in the 19-20 season. He has 401 total points for his career with 305 assists.

Below is the complete All-ECHL First and Second Teams.

2020-21 All-ECHL First Team

G - Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades

D - Samuel Jardine, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

D - Les Lancaster, Allen Americans

F - Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder

F - Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

F - John McCarron, Florida Everblades

2020-21 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder

D - Matt Register, Allen Americans

D - Dean Stewart, Wichita Thunder

F - Tyler Coulter, Rapid City Rush

F - Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush

F - Cole Ully, South Carolina Stingrays

