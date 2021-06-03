Ully Named to All-ECHL Second Team

South Carolina Stingrays forward Cole Ully

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - South Carolina Stingrays forward Cole Ully has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team for the 2020-21 season as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media.

Ully, 26, is in his sixth professional season and ranks eighth in the league with 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 54 games. The forward is tied for third in the ECHL with 15 power play assists and is also tied for fourth with 20 power play points.

The Calgary, Alberta native's 1.07 points per game are second highest in the league among skaters that have played in at least 15 games and both his 22 goals, and 58 points are career-highs.

Ully suited up for 53 games with South Carolina in 2019-20 while on an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears and posted 48 points on 12 goals and 36 assists.

Originally a draft pick of the Dallas Stars in the 5th round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Ully has 123 games of AHL experience in his career, with 121 of those contests coming with the Texas Stars during parts of four seasons from 2015-18. During 2016-17, Ully produced 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 61 games with the Stars.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound attacker also split time with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies during the 2018-19 season. With Utah, Ully tallied 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 38 games. He was named a co-winner of the ECHL Player of the Month award in November 2018 and later that month was recalled by Colorado, skating in two contests.

Prior to turning pro, Ully played with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), earning a spot on the league's First All-Star Team in 2014-15 after collecting 94 points (34 goals, 60 assists) in 69 games. In total from 2011-15, Ully played 256 games with the Blazers, posting 237 points (95 goals, 142 assists).

The Stingrays close out the 2020-21 regular season this week with games Thursday night in Orlando at 7 p.m. and Saturday evening for Fan Appreciation Night at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05.

All single-game tickets are $10 for the final Rays regular season home game of the year on Saturday night and can be purchased.

