Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, June 3 at 7 PM

SC Stingrays at Orlando Solar Bears

Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Amway Center at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: All eyes will be on the South Carolina Stingrays and Orlando Solar Bears Thursday night, as the two teams face-off in the lone ECHL contest of the day at the Amway Center. Just one spot remains available in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs field and the winner of Thursday's game will control their own destiny towards clinching the final berth. After winning their last four games, South Carolina is holding on to fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage at .566, while Orlando is just ahead of the Rays in fourth at .572. The top four teams in the conference will qualify for the playoffs. After Thursday, SC has one game remaining on their schedule when they return home to face Jacksonville Saturday on Fan Appreciation Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Orlando will play a 3-in-3 to close the season starting Thursday before a game Friday in Jacksonville and their finale on Saturday against Florida. The Solar Bears have the edge in the season series with the Rays, winning eight of the teams' previous 13 matchups this year. Most recently, Orlando took two of three from SC late last month at the Amway Center May 21-23.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in fourth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 36-26-6-1 record with just three games remaining. Forward Aaron Luchuk is the ECHL's leading scorer this season with 73 points in 69 games on 27 goals and 46 assists. Forward Tristin Langan has been outstanding as of late and now ranks 5th in the league with 61 points (28g, 33a). Defender Mark Auk leads the team in defensive scoring and ranks third among league blueliners with 44 points in 66 games on seven goals and 37 assists. Michael Joly, who was acquired from Wheeling in April, has continued to make a huge impact since the trade, scoring 20 points on 10 goals and 10 assists in 20 games with Orlando. Joly has 41 points (18g, 23a) in 40 games this season. Goaltender Clint Windsor is also having a solid year, posting a 2.66 goals-against average with a .917 save percentage and two shutouts.

Upcoming Home Game

Saturday, June 5 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

