McCarron, Hildebrand Earn Top ECHL Honors

June 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2020-21 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media. Florida's John McCarron and Jake Hildebrand were both selected to the 2020-21 All-ECHL First Team. The Everblades were the only team to be featured twice on the First Team slate.

2020-21 All-ECHL First Team

G - Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades (39 gp, 23-10-1-3, 2.41 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D - Samuel Jardine, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (66 gp, 3g, 40a, 43 pts.)

D - Les Lancaster, Allen Americans (70 gp, 26g, 35a, 61 pts.)

F - Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder (62 gp, 22g, 49a, 71 pts.)

F - Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears (69 gp, 27g, 46a, 73 pts.)

F - John McCarron, Florida Everblades (65 gp, 30g, 37a, 67 pts.)

McCarron's 30 goals paced the ECHL circuit at the time of the league announcement. The Everblades captain will finish the season on at least a point-per-game average. Up until the All-ECHL selection, the forward had posted 67 points (30g-37a) in 65 games with Florida. McCarron's goal, assist, and point totals this season are all career highs.

Hildebrand was named the top goaltender in ECHL during the regular season thanks to a 23-10-1-3 record, the league's fourth best goals-against average (2.41), and the fourth best save-percentage (.924) in the ECHL leading up to his selection. Hildebrand is the only ECHL goaltender at the time of the league announcement to rank within the top four in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage. The 27-year-old earned the ECHL Goaltender of the Month award for the February after posting a 4-0-0-2 mark with a 2.04 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in six appearances.

McCarron is the fourth forward in Everblades history to earn All-ECHL First Team recognition, and he is the first to do so since Mathieu Roy received the honor in the 2012-13 season. Hildebrand is the third goaltender in franchise history to win an All-ECHL selection. The Butler, Pennsylvania native is the second Florida netminder ever to be named to the First Team ballot. McCarron and Hildebrand represent the 21st and 22nd Everblades in franchise history to have garnered All-ECHL honors.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.