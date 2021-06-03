Oilers Extend Head Coach Rob Murray

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday that head coach Rob Murray has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping Murray in Tulsa through the 2022-23 season.

Murray is currently in his fourth year as the Oilers' head coach, guiding the team to a 132-106-40 (.547) record since joining ahead of the 2017-18 season. The Toronto, ON native brought a Mountain Division Championship to Tulsa in 2018-19 - the first division title in Tulsa since 1975-76. As Director of Hockey Operations, he won the 2018-19 ECHL General Manager of the Year award - an award determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

"First of all I'd like to thank Taylor Hall and the Stevens Brothers ownership group," the newly extended Murray said. "I'm very excited to be coming back to be the coach of the Oilers. I love the team, and I love this city. I have made some great friends in the last four years here. I'm excited to have a chance to come back and keep building toward the ultimate goal of winning a championship."

Murray began his coaching career with the AHL's Providence Bruins in 2003-04, giving the 54-year-old 18 years of coaching experience, with 13 years as a head coach. He started his head-coaching career with Providence in 2008-09, taking the Bruins to the AHL's Eastern Conference Finals in his first season. The former NHLer also coached the Providence Bruins in 2010-11 when their affiliate, the Boston Bruins, won the Stanley Cup, earning a Stanley Cup ring for his work with the team.

Murray entered the ECHL in 2011-12 with Alaska, coaching back-to-back-to-back 40-win seasons with the Aces, grabbing three consecutive Brabham Cups and the 2013-14 Kelly Cup in the process. He was awarded the John Brophy Award in 2012, given to the coach who contributed the most to their team's success as determined in a vote from ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and members of the media.

"First off on behalf of the team, we're excited to have Rob back," said General Manager Taylor Hall. "We share his goal and vision in bringing a title back to Tulsa. We look forward to these next two years and hopefully many more beyond."

Prior to coaching, Murray enjoyed a 16-year professional career spanning the NHL, AHL and IHL. The 61st overall selection of the 1985 NHL Entry Draft played in the NHL with Washington, Winnipeg and Phoenix, making appearances in eight different seasons, totaling 107 games played.

A 15-year veteran of the AHL, Murray wore the captain's "C" for four different franchises and captained the Canadian Team in the 1997 AHL All-Star Classic. He was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2017, ranking second in career PIM (first at the time of his retirement) with 2,940. The 6'1, 180 lbs. forward collected 473 points (161G, 312A) in 1018 career AHL games.

The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 season on the road against Rapid City on Friday, Oct. 22. The Oilers home opener is on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Season and group tickets are currently on sale for the 2021-22 season. Call the office at 918-632-7825 to join Tulsa's longest-running, hardest-hitting sports tradition.

