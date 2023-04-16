Thunder Face Growlers in North Division Semifinal

April 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder have qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs and will host the Newfoundland Growlers in game's one, two, and three starting Wednesday, April 19 at Cool Insuring Arena. Tickets for all three games go on sale Monday, April 17 at 10 a.m.!

North Division Semifinal

Game 1 - Growlers @ Thunder - Wednesday, April 19 - 7 p.m. EST - Cool Insuring Arena

Game 2 - Growlers @ Thunder - Friday, April 21 - 7 p.m. EST - Cool Insuring Arena

Game 3 - Growlers @ Thunder - Saturday, April 22 - 5 p.m. EST - Cool Insuring Arena

Game 4 - Thunder @ Growlers - Tuesday, April 25 - 5:30 p.m. EST - Mary Brown's Centre

Game 5* - Thunder @ Growlers - Thursday, April 27 - 5:30 p.m. EST - Mary Brown's Centre

Game 6* - Thunder @ Growlers - Sunday, April 30 - 2:30 p.m. EST - Mary Brown's Centre

Game 7* - Thunder @ Growlers - Tuesday, May 2 - 5:30 p.m. EST - Mary Brown's Centre

*if necessary

Tickets for all home games go on sale Monday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at https://seatgeek.com/adirondack-thunder-tickets, Cool Insuring Arena Box Office and the Adirondack Thunder Front Office.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.