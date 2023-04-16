Thunder Clinch Playoff Berth with 4-3 Win

GLENS FALLS - Matt Stief scored on the power play in the third period as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers and clinched a spot in the North Division Semifinal against the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday in front of 4,754 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Glens Falls native Shawn Weller opened the scoring just 2:39 into the game to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Ryan Smith's shot deflected out to Weller, and he sent a wrist shot by goaltender Ken Appleby. The goal was Weller's 14th of the year from Smith.

Worcester came back to take a 2-1 lead as Nick Fea tapped in a loose puck to tie the game at 9:48 of the first frame. Myles McGurty and Anthony Callin were given the assists. On the power play, Trevor Cosgrove sent a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Mike Robinson at 12:25 and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Anthony Repaci fired in a power-play goal in the second period to give the Railers a 3-1 lead. The goal was Repaci's 27th of the year from Nolan Vesey and Noah Delmas and came at 11:59 of the middle period.

Adirondack answered back as Patrick Grasso fired in his 36th goal of the year at 13:55 to pull the Thunder back within one. Grasso head-faked then released a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Ken Appleby. Wayne Letourneau and Shane Harper were given the assists and Adirondack trailed 3-2 to start the third.

In the third, Matt Stief scored on the power play to tie the game at 10:24. With the goal, Adirondack held the tiebreaker and needed to at least get to overtime.

Worcester pulled Appleby to try to win in regulation and Brady Fleurent scored into the empty net to clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Thunder will host the Newfoundland Growlers in game one of the North Division Semifinal on Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. Get your tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 17, visiting the Thunder front office, Cool Insuring Arena box office, or by calling 518-480-3355.

Thunder Home Playoff Games

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 19 vs. Newfoundland - 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, April 21 vs. Newfoundland - 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Saturday, April 22 vs. Newfoundland - 5 p.m.

