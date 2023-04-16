Schedule for Division Semifinals of 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the schedule for the Division Semifinals in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

All series in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs are best-of-seven series.

North Division Semifinals

#1 Newfoundland Growlers (48-22-2) vs. #4 Adirondack Thunder (32-29-11)

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack

Game 2 - Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack

Game 3 - Saturday, April 22 at 5 p.m. ET at Adirondack

Game 4 - Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland

Game 5 - Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

#2 Reading Royals (41-25-6) vs. #3 Maine Mariners (42-27-3)

Game 1 - Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading

Game 2 - Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading

Game 3 - Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine

Game 4 - Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine

Game 5 - Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. ET at Reading (If Necessary)

South Division Semifinals

#1 South Carolina Stingrays (45-22-5) vs. #4 Florida Everblades (38-25-9)

Game 1 - Saturday, April 22 at 6:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 2 - Monday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 5 - Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

#2 Jacksonville Icemen (44-23-5) vs. #3 Greenville Swamp Rabbits (40-23-9)

Game 1 - Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville

Game 2 - Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. ET at Jacksonville

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Greenville

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Greenville

Game 5 - Saturday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Greenville (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville (If Necessary)

Game 7 -Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville (If Necessary)

Central Division Semifinals

#1 Cincinnati Cyclones (47-16-9) vs. #4 Fort Wayne Komets (34-31-7)

Game 1 - Friday, April 21 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 2 - Saturday, April 22 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 5 - Sunday, April 30 at 6:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 3 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

#2 Toledo Walleye (45-19-8) vs. #3 Indy Fuel (43-24-5)

Game 1 - Friday, April 21 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 2 - Saturday, April 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy

Game 4 - Thursday, April 27 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy

Game 5 - Saturday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Indy (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Mountain Division Semifinals

#1 Idaho Steelheads (58-11-3) vs. #4 Utah Grizzlies (35-33-4)

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 19 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 2 - Friday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 5 - Saturday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

#2 Allen Americans (37-32-3) vs. #3 Kansas City Mavericks (34-30-8)

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 2 - Thursday, April 20 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Kansas City

Game 3 - Monday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 5 - Saturday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)

