Royals Announce First Round Playoff Schedule vs. Maine
April 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their first round schedule for the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Division Semifinal series against the Maine Mariners. The Royals clinched home ice advantage through the first round after finishing second in the North Division in the regular season.
Tickets for all home games in the Division Semifinal round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs go on sale at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17.
Division Semifinals (vs. Maine Mariners):
GAME 1 - HOME (Friday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 2 - HOME (Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 3 - AWAY (Monday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 4 - AWAY (Tuesday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 5* - AWAY (Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 6* - HOME (Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 7* - HOME (Sunday, April 30 at 3:00 p.m.)
*If necessary
2022-23 & 2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 & now 2023-24 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
