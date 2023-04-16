Fuel Best Komets Second Night in a Row

April 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE - After a 2-1 win against the Komets in Indy the night before, the Fuel came away with a 5-4 victory in the teams' final meeting of the 2022-23 regular season. Usually a physical matchup, tonight was no different. The game totaled 105 penalty minutes with Indy tallying 34 compared to Fort Wayne's 71. This provided 12 power play opportunities for the Fuel, the most in a game in franchise history.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel outshot the Komets 11-9 in the first. Each team had a goal early and late in the period.

Indy got their first power play opportunity just 25 seconds into the game. Alex Wideman opened up scoring at 1:08 assisted by Chad Yetman and Colin Bilek.

Fort Wayne's Jake Johnson tied things up with an equal-strength goal two minutes later.

There were four more two-minute minors in between scoring, with three of those penalties belonging to Indy.

Bryan Lemos gave the Fuel the 2-1 lead with an equal-strength goal assisted by Kyle Maksimovich and Chris Cameron at 18:18.

Kirill Chaika was called for hooking at 18:55, allowing the Komets' Shawn Boudrias to tie the game.

Joe Masonius was called for holding at 19:46, ending the period with a 2-2 tie and on a Fuel power play.

2ND PERIOD

Indy once again outshot Fort Wayne (11-8) and were given two, two-minute penalties over the Komets' four. Cam Gray replaced Fuel starting goaltender Zach Driscoll.

The Fuel began the middle frame on the power play, but were unable to make use of it.

Fort Wayne's Mark Rassell gave them their only lead of the game with an equal-strength goal at 4:36.

Scott Allan was called for tripping at 13:24 and Maxim Golod took advantage, tying the game at 3-3.

3RD PERIOD

Like the first two periods, Indy outshot Fort Wayne in the final frame 11-6. 75 of the game's 105 total penalty minutes were awarded in the third, with 53 of them belonging to the Komets.

Seamus Malone gave Indy their lead back at 3:58 with an equal-strength goal that was assisted by Chaika and Luc Brown.

Just over six minutes into the third, Chaika and Cameron were called for interference and slashing respectively only eight seconds apart, giving Fort Wayne a 5-on-3 man advantage. Samuel Dove-McFalls tied the game 4-4, but the Fuel killed off the remaining penalty.

With a little over five minutes remaining, two back-to-back multi-person fights broke out between the teams resulting in the bulk of the penalties. Indy came away from the melees with a 5-on-4 power play and took the 5-4 lead thanks to Maksimovich.

Fuel captain Keoni Texeira slid the puck into an empty Komets net at 19:13, but the goal was recalled after a review that ended with Chaika receiving a four-minute double-minor for high-sticking. The remaining 47 seconds were relatively quiet and the Fuel came away with the win.

Tonight's victory marked the Fuel's seventh straight against their I-69 rival and sealed an overall successful season against the Komets, with a final record of 9-2.

View Release Online

The Fuel wrap up the 2022-23 regular season in Kalamazoo tomorrow. They take on the Toledo Walleye for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs and return home for Game 3 of the series on Tuesday, April 25 which will feature their Do317 promotion ($3 beverages, $1 hot dogs and $7 specialty t-shirts) and an appearance from Chicago Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.