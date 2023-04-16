Mariners Announce First Round Playoff Schedule

PORTLAND, ME - For the second consecutive postseason, the Maine Mariners will take on the Reading Royals in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The North Division Semifinals best-of-seven series begins on Friday, April 21st in Reading, PA, with the Royals as the #2 seed and the Mariners as the #3.

Home ice advantage was determined on Saturday night with the Royals defeating the Newfoundland Growlers to clinch the #2 seed. As a result, games one and two will be played in Reading on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. The middle games of the series: three, four, and five (if necessary) will be held at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland from April 24 - April 26. If the series requires a six or seventh game, it will shift back to Reading on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. The full series breakdown is below:

Game # Date Time Arena City

Game 1 Fri, Apr. 21 7:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA

Game 2 Sat, Apr. 22 7:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA

Game 3 Mon, Apr. 24 7:00 PM Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME

Game 4 Tues, Apr. 25 7:00 PM Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME

Game 5 (if nec.) Weds, Apr. 26 7:00 PM Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME

Game 6 (if nec.) Sat, Apr. 29 7:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA

Game 7 (if nec.) Sun, Apr. 30 3:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA

In last season's first round series, the top-seeded Royals defeated the #4 Mariners in six games. The home team won the first four contests, before Reading won the pivotal Game 5 in Portland and then closed out the series back on home ice. The two teams met six times during the 2022-23 regular season, with the Royals winning four. The last time the teams faced off was on January 16th at Reading, a 4-2 Mariners victory.

In the #1 vs. #4 matchup in the North Division, the Newfoundland Growlers await the winner of Sunday's game between the Worcester Railers and Adirondack Thunder, which will decide the final playoff spot.

The Maine Mariners 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run is presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Single game tickets are on sale now. All games will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop. The Mariners play their final regular season game this afternoon at 3 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena against the Norfolk Admirals. As part of "Fan Appreciation Weekend," the Mariners are raffling off prizes throughout the game. The black and gold alternate jerseys are also being auctioned off via Handbid until the start of the third period.

