Postseason Hockey Returns as KC Mavericks Announce 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Kansas City Mavericks are back in the postseason and will host the three games at Cable Dahmer Arena. Kansas City ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak and look to carry that streak into the playoffs beginning this week.

The Mavericks have announced the schedule for the best-of-seven first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Allen Americans. The series will begin with the first three games at Cable Dahmer Arena followed by Game 4 in Allen, Texas. If necessary, Games 5-7 will be played in Allen as well. Below is a breakdown of the series:

Game 1 Wednesday, April 19 Cable Dahmer Arena 7:05 PM

Game 2 Thursday, April 20 Cable Dahmer Arena 7:05 PM

Game 3 Monday, April 24 Cable Dahmer Arena 7:05 PM

Game 4 Friday, April 28 Credit Union of Texas Event Center 7:05 PM

Game 5* Saturday, April 29 Credit Union of Texas Event Center 7:05 PM

Game 6* Monday, May 1 Credit Union of Texas Event Center 7:05 PM

Game 7* Wednesday, May 3 Credit Union of Texas Event Center 7:05 PM

*if necessary

Tickets for the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs are currently on sale via the Mavericks ticket office. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of exciting postseason hockey in Kansas City!

