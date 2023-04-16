Admirals Fall in Final Regular Season Game

Maine controlled the game from start to finish on Sunday afternoon, scoring a whopping ten goals. Reid Stefanson got the scoring started for Maine once again getting the first goal of the game with about five minutes to play in the first period. Maine added one more goal before the period was over. The Mariners continued their dominance into the second period, adding three more goals on 24 shots. The Admirals were able to salvage two goals in the final period, collecting goals from Mathieu Roy and Griffin Lunn. Maine also added five more goals in the final period.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Griffin Lunn - With his goal on Sunday afternoon, Lunn eclipsed the 30-point mark on the season.

Mathieu Roy - Scoring the Admirals first goal on the day, Roy was one of the lone bright spots offensively on the contests for Norfolk. On his assist to Lunn, Roy also reached the 30-point mark for the season.

