ECHL Transactions - April 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 16, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 75(f)):

Jacksonville:

Brett Van Os, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Delete David Hrenak, G recalled by Los Angeles

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G activated from reserve

Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Driscoll, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Ryan Lemire, G added as EBUG

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jacob Friend, D activated from reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Aidan Spellacy, F activated from reserve

Delete Drake Pilon, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Tristan Mullin, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Nick Pastujov, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Newfoundland:

Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve

Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/16)

Add Ottoville Leppanen, F activated from reserve [4/15]

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve [4/15]

Toledo:

Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve

Delete Christian Evers, D placed on reserve

