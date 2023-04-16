ECHL Transactions - April 16
April 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 16, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 75(f)):
Jacksonville:
Brett Van Os, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Delete David Hrenak, G recalled by Los Angeles
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G activated from reserve
Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Driscoll, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Ryan Lemire, G added as EBUG
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jacob Friend, D activated from reserve
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Aidan Spellacy, F activated from reserve
Delete Drake Pilon, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Tristan Mullin, F assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Nick Pastujov, F recalled by Coachella Valley
Newfoundland:
Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve
Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/16)
Add Ottoville Leppanen, F activated from reserve [4/15]
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve [4/15]
Toledo:
Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve
Delete Christian Evers, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 16, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - April 16 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Postseason Hockey Returns as KC Mavericks Announce 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mariners Announce First Round Playoff Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Americans Beat Wichita in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Royals Rout Growlers to Secure Second Place in North Division in Regular Season Finale - Reading Royals
- Ryan Dmowski Scores Overtime Winner In Thrilling 7-6 Victory Over Rapid City To End Regular Season - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Best Komets Second Night in a Row - Indy Fuel
- Rush Drop Wild One to Idaho in Overtime, 7-6 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Clinch Playoff Spot with 5-0 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Announce First Round Playoff Schedule vs. Maine - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.