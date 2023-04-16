ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension
April 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspension.
Wheeling's Laviolette fined, suspended
Wheeling's Peter Laviolette has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #995, Wheeling at Iowa, on April 15.
Laviolette is fined and suspended under Rule #70.1, #70.6 and #70.10 as the result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation.
Laviolette will miss the next five games for which is on an ECHL roster.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Fort Wayne's Masonius fined
Fort Wayne's Joe Masonius has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #994, Indy at Fort Wayne, on April 15.
Masonius is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 14:43 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
