Fuel Defeat K-Wings in First Shootout of Season

KALAMAZOO - The Fuel finished their regular season in Kalamazoo hoping to keep some momentum before heading into the first round of the playoffs against Toledo next weekend. They did just that, making a two goal comeback and going to their first shootout of the season.

1ST PERIOD

It was the K-Wings who struck first at 3:09 with a goal by Collin Saccoman to put Kalamazoo up 1-0 at even strength. At 11:44, the K-Wings took a 2-0 lead with a rebound goal from Aiden Spellacy.

Just five seconds later Kalamazoo's Brad Morrison took a slashing call that the K-Wings killed off before the period ended. At the end of the first frame, Kalamazoo was outshooting Indy 13-12.

2ND PERIOD

Matt Watson opened the scoring in the second period with a goal to make it 2-1 with the help of Andrew Bellant and former K-Wing Darby Llewellyn. This is Watson's second goal of the season, both coming against Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo's Raymond Brice took a holding call at 7:25 quickly followed by a hooking call on Bellant. Both penalties were killed off by their respective teams.

At 16:33, Justin Taylor and Koletrane Wilson took offsetting roughing penalties. With eight seconds left on those, Indy's Zach Vinnell took a tripping penalty that was ultimately killed off along with the roughing calls.

The period ended without another goal and Indy surpassing Kalamazoo in shots 26-20 in the game.

3RD PERIOD

At 3:07 of the third period, Bellant took his second penalty of the game. This time it was a roughing call. Just two minutes after that penalty was killed off, the Fuel took a too many men penalty that Kyle Maksimovich served.

At 13:14, Bellant headed to the box for a third time for cross-checking. Just nine seconds into that penalty, Kalamazoo's Justin Taylor was called for hooking.

Just three seconds after time expired on that hooking call, Colin Bilek scored for Indy to tie the game at two each. Vinnell claimed the assist on that goal.

Time expired on regulation without another goal but Saccoman did take a hooking penalty at the 20 minute mark that would carry over into overtime.

OVERTIME

Kalamazoo was able to kill off the hooking penalty despite playing shorthanded a full two minutes to start the overtime period. Despite some good chances for both sides, time expired on the seven minute overtime period and the Fuel headed to their first shootout of the season in their last regular season game.

The four round shootout resulted in a 3-2 win for the Fuel after goals by Chad Yetman, Alex Wideman and Colin Bilek on Kalamazoo goaltender Hunter Vorva.

With this win, the Fuel finish their best regular season in franchise history with 91 points and a 43-24-5-0 record in third place in the Central division.

The Fuel take on the Toledo Walleye for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs and return home for Game 3 of the series on Tuesday, April 25 which will feature their Do317 promotion ($3 beverages, $1 hot dogs and $7 specialty t-shirts) and an appearance from Chicago Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk.

