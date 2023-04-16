Americans Beat Wichita in a Shootout

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), won their final game of the regular season in a shootout against the Wichita Thunder 5-4, before a home crowd of 5,967 fans.

Liam Finlay and Jakov Novak each tallied a pair of goals for the Americans, but it was Hank Crone's game winning shootout goal and Kevin Mandolese's 50 saves between the pipes that solidified home ice advantage in the playoffs for the Americans.

Mandolese stopped 50-of-54 shots to win the game, 11 of those coming from the sudden death OT.

With the win, the Americans locked up second place in the Mountain Division and will be facing Kansas City in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs beginning next Wednesday. See the complete series below.

Americans first round series vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Game 1 Wednesday, April 19th @. Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 2 Thursday, April 20th @ Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 3 Monday, April 24th @ Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 4 Friday, April 28th vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 5 Saturday, April 29th vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

Game 6 Monday, May 1st vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

Game 7, Wednesday, May 3rd, vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "It was a tough couple games against Wichita. They are a good team and fought us to the very end. We have a tight room that cares about each other and wants to win as a group. Our team was built for the playoffs.

Three Stars:

ALN - L. Finlay

ALN - J. Novak

WIC - G. Gould

