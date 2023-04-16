Grizzlies Clinch Playoff Spot with 5-0 Win

West Valley City, Utah - Trent Miner saved all 31 shots he saw and Cameron Wright scored 2 goals and 1 assist as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers 5-0 in front of a sellout crowd of 9693 as they clinched a spot in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Keaton Jameson capitalized on an unassisted goal 2 minutes 3 seconds into the contest. Cameron Wright made the score 2-0 as he scored 16:34 in. Jordan Martel and Luke Martin delivered the assists. The score was 2-0 headed into the second.

Brandon Culter scored the lone goal for the Grizzlies with 0.2 second remaining in the period, Jordan Martel and Luke Martin each received their second assist of the night. The Grizzlies led 3-0 after the second.

Cameron Wright found the back of the net for the second time of the night on a powerplay 3:23 into the final period, Luke Martin picked up his third assist of the night and Kyle Betts was awarded his 6th assist of the season. From there the Grizzlies scored one final goal of the regular season as Luke Martin upped the Grizzlies lead 5-0 at 16:57, assisted by Jordan Martel, his 3rd of the night, and Cameron Wright. The Grizzlies shut out the Oilers 5-0.

Trent Miner started in net for the Grizzlies, Miner stopped all 31 pucks and earned his 3rd shutout of the year. It's Miner's 10th shutout in a Grizzlies uniform, which extends his team record. It's his 11th pro shutout. Tulsa's goalie Riley Morris faced 19 shots and had 15 saves during his 43 minutes of play, Daniel Mannella played the remaining 16 minutes in net for the Oilers and saved 6 out of 7 pucks.

The Grizzlies went 3 for 5 on the power play and were a perfect 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Utah was 8 for 15 on the power play in the 3-game series.

Three stars of the game:

1.Trent Miner- UTA (shutout)

2.Cameron Wright-UTA ( 2 goals, 1 assist)

3.Luke Martin- UTA ( 1 goal, 3 assists)

The Grizzlies advance to the first round of the Kelly Cup playoffs and will play the Idaho Steelheads in a best of 7 series. Game 1 is on Wednesday, April 19th at 7:10 pm MST.

