Cody Haiskanen and Matt Register Share ECHL Plus Performer of the Year
April 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The ECHL (@ECHL) on Sunday announced that Idaho Steelheads' defensemen Cody Haiskanen and Matt Register are the co-recipients of the 2022-23 AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Year award after finishing the season with a plus-minus rating of +53. The +53 rating is tied for the second-highest in a season in ECHL history.
Wade Murphy finished third with a plus-minus rating of +38, followed by the Ryan Dmowski at +36 and Owen Headrick at +35.
Haiskanen, 26, posted an even or better rating in 52 of his 61 games, while posting 29 points (5G, 24A) in his first professional season.
Prior to turning pro, he recorded 18 points (4G, 14A)) in 105 career games at Cornell University.
Register, 33, who last week earned a spot on the All-ECHL First Team, was even or better in 57 of his 68 games this season. He tied for third among ECHL defensemen with 52 points (9G, 43A) and scored his 100th career ECHL goal on Saturday night.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Register has totaled 426 points (100G, 326A) in 540 career ECHL games. He is the ECHL all-time leader with 131 career postseason games played and 74 postseason assists while ranking third with 100 postseason points.
It is the third time in the Steelheads ECHL era a skater has finished as Plus Performer of the Year as Haiskanen and Register join Matt Case (2013-14, +32) and Mark Derlago (2009-10, +34).
Idaho hosts Utah this Wednesday and Friday for the first two games of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. More details on the matchup will be released tomorrow. Watch all games on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 16, 2023
- Schedule for Division Semifinals of 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Cody Haiskanen and Matt Register Share ECHL Plus Performer of the Year - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Clinch Playoff Berth with 4-3 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Face Growlers in North Division Semifinal - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Defeat K-Wings in First Shootout of Season - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Fall in Final Regular Season Game - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Hang Ten on Admirals in Regular Season Finale - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - April 16 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Postseason Hockey Returns as KC Mavericks Announce 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mariners Announce First Round Playoff Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Americans Beat Wichita in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Royals Rout Growlers to Secure Second Place in North Division in Regular Season Finale - Reading Royals
- Ryan Dmowski Scores Overtime Winner In Thrilling 7-6 Victory Over Rapid City To End Regular Season - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Best Komets Second Night in a Row - Indy Fuel
- Rush Drop Wild One to Idaho in Overtime, 7-6 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Clinch Playoff Spot with 5-0 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Announce First Round Playoff Schedule vs. Maine - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Cody Haiskanen and Matt Register Share ECHL Plus Performer of the Year
- Ryan Dmowski Scores Overtime Winner In Thrilling 7-6 Victory Over Rapid City To End Regular Season
- Steelheads Set ECHL Single-Season Record for Wins and Points in Victory at Rapid City
- Matt Register and Owen Headrick Named to All-ECHL First Team, Adam Scheel Named to All-ECHL Second Team
- Steelheads Fall 2-1 in Rapid City Wednesday Night