Cody Haiskanen and Matt Register Share ECHL Plus Performer of the Year

April 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The ECHL (@ECHL) on Sunday announced that Idaho Steelheads' defensemen Cody Haiskanen and Matt Register are the co-recipients of the 2022-23 AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Year award after finishing the season with a plus-minus rating of +53. The +53 rating is tied for the second-highest in a season in ECHL history.

Wade Murphy finished third with a plus-minus rating of +38, followed by the Ryan Dmowski at +36 and Owen Headrick at +35.

Haiskanen, 26, posted an even or better rating in 52 of his 61 games, while posting 29 points (5G, 24A) in his first professional season.

Prior to turning pro, he recorded 18 points (4G, 14A)) in 105 career games at Cornell University.

Register, 33, who last week earned a spot on the All-ECHL First Team, was even or better in 57 of his 68 games this season. He tied for third among ECHL defensemen with 52 points (9G, 43A) and scored his 100th career ECHL goal on Saturday night.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Register has totaled 426 points (100G, 326A) in 540 career ECHL games. He is the ECHL all-time leader with 131 career postseason games played and 74 postseason assists while ranking third with 100 postseason points.

It is the third time in the Steelheads ECHL era a skater has finished as Plus Performer of the Year as Haiskanen and Register join Matt Case (2013-14, +32) and Mark Derlago (2009-10, +34).

Idaho hosts Utah this Wednesday and Friday for the first two games of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. More details on the matchup will be released tomorrow. Watch all games on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.