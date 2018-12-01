Thunder Explodes for Five in Third Period in Allen
December 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Allen, TX - Wichita exploded for five goals in the third period en route to a 6-2 victory over Allen on Saturday night at the Allen Event Center.
Dyson Stevenson, Steven Iacobellis and Mark MacMillan each had a goal and an assist while Dylan Wells stopped 33 shots to earn his second win of the season.
Wichita got on the board first for the second night in a row. Stevenson found PC Labrie behind the Allen defense and he scored on a breakaway with a wrist shot past Kyle Hayton's blocker to make it 1-0. Allen tied it at one when Adam Miller let the teddy bears fly. He worked through two defenders and wristed it past Dylan Wells at 15:28.
The Thunder had plenty of chances in the second, but couldn't solve Hayton. He made four outstanding saves to keep the game tied at one heading into the third.
In the third, the scoring barrage started when Stefan Fournier scored on a wrap-around at 2:37 to make it 2-1. During a delayed penalty, Iacobellis put a backhand past Hayton at the left post to make it 3-1. At 9:38, MacMillan caught a feed from Texeira, skated through two defensemen and wired one to make it 4-1. Allen got one back just 13 seconds later from Joel Chouinard to make it 4-2. Stevenson erased any hope of a comeback bid as he scored at 15:39 on a breakaway to make it 5-2. Ralph Cuddemi made it 6-2 at 19:01 on the power play to close the scoring.
Wichita has two or more power play goals in three of the last nine games. The Thunder offense had five different players find the back of the net. Labrie and Iacobellis collected their seventh of the season and Stevenson recorded his eighth. Wells has wins in back-to-back starts.
The Thunder closes their three-game road trip on Tuesday night with another visit to the BOK Center against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m.
